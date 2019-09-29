J&K: Security beefed up after Imran Khan’s UNGA speech

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have been asked to maintain strict vigil at all vital installations with intensified frisking of commuters being conducted on highways to thwart possible fidayeen (suicide) attacks by the militants.

Reports said vigil around vital security installations including airports, police headquarters, army installations and other security forces offices have been intensified after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27.

In his nearly 50-minute speech, Khan in a subtle way threatened repeat of February 14 Pulwama fidayeen type of attacks in Kashmir in the coming days. More than 40 CRPF men were killed when a 20-year-old Adil Dar, a resident of Pulwama in south Kashmir, rammed his vehicle laden with explosives on a paramilitary convoy.

“There are apprehensions that militants may carry out some major strikes on the vital installations of security forces in Kashmir. So we are maintaining highest level of alert and a close watch is being maintained on all suspects,” a senior police officer told DH.

He said night patrolling has been intensified within the two-kilometer radius of security forces camps cross Kashmir besides area domination exercises are being conducted on regular basis.

“In recent weeks, several successful infiltration bids have happened along the Line of Control (LoC) and there is every possibility that some of the militants, who came from Pakistan, may carry out fidayeen attacks after Imran Khan’s go ahead,” the officer added.

Reports said passengers travelling on Baramulla-Srinagar-Jammu national highway were being frisked at multiple places. The frisking was also being carried in Srinagar city and all major towns of the Valley.

The fresh wave of frisking has irked the commuters across Kashmir. “My car was stopped at four places by security forces while traveling from Anantnag to Srinagar. It is so irritating. On one side, there is threat of stone pelters and on the other security personnel are harassing common people. We are sandwiched between the two,” Rais Ahmad, a resident of Anantnag said.

Many other commuters expressed similar concerns. They said that security forces personnel ask them to show identity cards and to get down from their vehicles till their cars are searched properly. “We were expecting some relief after UNGA speeches by Indo-Pak prime ministers. But unfortunately, opposite has happened. Not only frisking by security forces has intensified, but stone pelting too has increased. It is too much now,” said Tariq Rather, a government employee.