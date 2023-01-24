JNU cuts off electricity on campus to prevent screening of BBC documentary on Modi

Despite the varsity’s administration not giving them the requisite permissions to screen the BBC documentary, ‘India: The Modi Question’, students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University squared off with the authorities. High drama ensued as students gathered to watch the film, but alleged that the authorities switched off electricity and internet access on the campus at the time of the screening.

Hours after the screening was halted, later in the night, students gathered for the viewing alleged that student members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vishwa Parishad pelted stones at them, and caused physical harm to a few students.

JNU Students Union president Aishe Ghose addressed a gathering of students who had come to watch the documentary at the University’s Student Community Centre and condemned the power cut. “This is undemocratic, and if they had an issue they should have condemned us. They can shut down the electricity but they cannot stop us from watching the documentary,” Ghose said.

Also read | JNU admin orders cancellation of controversial BBC documentary screening

She distributed the QR code to the link of the documentary and invited students to watch the documentary. However, with a weakened internet network, not many students could watch the documentary.

“They can stop the screening but they cannot show down our eyes and ears; you can stop one screen but a thousand screens will open up,” Ghose said.

Ahead of the screening, the JNU administration tightened security measures at the campus and stopped vehicles from entering. Roughly half an hour before the screening, the power at the varsity went off. Students also alleged that the Internet stopped working just minutes before the screening was scheduled.

“The internet always works on the campus, but there’s now an outage across all the hostels. It is evident that the administration is not going to allow the documentary to screen,” said a first-year MA student who did not wish to be named.

One of the organisers, Lata, said that they are also expecting action from the administration soon. The JNUSU had on Monday announced that it will be screening the documentary after which the university administration threatened disciplinary action. The administration said that since no permission was sought from the authorities, they will take disciplinary action against anyone who attempts to do so. The administration’s contention was that screening the documentary might disturb peace and harmony at the campus.

Replying to the JNU admin’s advisory to not screen the documentary on the campus, the JNUSU had sent in a note asking them for the specific Rule or Regulations that mandate the seeking of prior permission for any screening on campus.

“By screening the documentary/movie, we do not seek to create any form of disharmony. The purpose of the screening is only to watch the documentary on campus. Only the students with voluntary interest would take part in the screening,” the JNUSU’s written reply read.