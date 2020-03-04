Kashmir: Cop, civilian killed in Sopore militant attack

A policeman and a civilian were killed in a militant attack at Warpora area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday evening.

Reports said that militants opened fire upon a police party near Warpora police post. In the incident a special police officer (SPO) and a civilian were killed while another policeman sustained bullet wounds, a police official said and added the injured cop has been hospitalised.

The deceased SPO was identified as Wajahat Ahmad while the civilian is Umar Subhan (22).

Reports said immediately after the incident army and police rushed to the spot and area was cordoned off to nab the assailants. No militant outfit claimed responsibility for the attack till this report was filed.