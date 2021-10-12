Kejriwal blames neighbouring states for Delhi pollution, appeals to citizens to pitch in

With stubble burning in neighbouring states spiking pollution in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday asked for the common man's help in bringing down pollution by not using personal vehicles at least once a week and turning off engines of vehicles at traffic signals.

Kejriwal has claimed that the pollution level was under safe limits in the capital till recently but has risen in the past couple of days as farmers in neighbouring states started burning stubble.

Kejriwal slammed neighbouring states for not helping farmers, prompting them to adopt stubble burning, adding that citizens could take some measures to bring down locally generated pollution by taking steps.

"I have been tweeting air quality data for the past one month. It shows pollution has started increasing because neighbouring states did not help their farmers who are forced to burn paddy straw stubble," he said during a digital address.

For this, he said, the Delhi government is launching once again the 'Red Light On Vehicle Off' campaign, which will start from October 18. He cited research by Petroleum Conservation Research Association that keeping vehicle engines off at red lights could save Rs 250 crore and reduce pollution by 13-20 per cent.

"Secondly, at least once a week, you could decide not to use your car or scooter and instead use public transport or carpool to reduce vehicular pollution," he said.

This will lead to a reduction in pollution as well as saving oil, he added.

He also asked people to become the eyes and ears of the Delhi government by extensively using the 'Green Delhi App' to register complaints about pollution like garbage burning or industrial pollution.

