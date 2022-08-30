Kejriwal to inaugurate Tamil Nadu’s three education schemes on September 5

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will launch the Tamil Nadu government’s ambitious welfare scheme aimed at students on September 5. The government schemes included providing Rs 1,000 per month to girl students from government schools who were pursuing an undergraduate degree, diploma, and ITI courses, as well as throwing open model schools and schools of excellence.

Kejriwal will be in Chennai at the invitation of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin—just two days before the latter would launch the Bharat Jodo Yatra to be undertaken by Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders in Kanyakumari.

Sources in the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) said that the state government’s invitation to Kejriwal had no “political connotation”, as the new model schools were inspired by the Aam Aadmi Party’s dispensation in Delhi. The party sources said it was decided that it was “only fitting” that the Delhi Chief Minister himself inaugurated them in the state.

Stalin, during his visit to New Delhi in April, had visited one of the model schools there and declared that his government would invite Kejriwal to inaugurate the first set of similar schools. The Tamil Nadu government had established 26 institutes of excellence and 15 model schools in the state and planned to increase the number gradually.

“I thank Thiru @mkstalin for inviting me to visit Tamil Nadu next week. I am elated to join the people of Tamil Nadu in their journey towards an education revolution. We will together be launching 3 crucial projects on September 5th,” Kejriwal wrote on his verified Twitter page.

I thank Thiru @mkstalin for inviting me to visit Tamil Nadu next week. I am elated to join the people of Tamil Nadu in their journey towards an education revolution. We will together be launching 3 crucial projects on September 5th (1/2) https://t.co/ZS5RX33gMp — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 30, 2022

The model schools built by the AAP government in the national capital serve as an inspiration to Tamil Nadu, which has set on an ambitious journey to modernise government schools in the state at a cost of Rs 7,000 crore.

Financial assistance to girl students—the scheme is named Pudumai Penn Thittam—is an ambitious scheme aimed at increasing the ratio of girl students from government schools in higher education.

The scheme, which is likely to benefit six lakh students a year, will provide a monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 to girl students who studied from classes 6 to 12 in government schools till the “uninterrupted completion” of their courses.

The model schools and the financial assistance were part of the state’s 2022-2023 budget announcements.

“These schemes are aimed at targeting students and the Chief Minister decided to invite Kejriwal whose government is leading an educational revolution in Delhi. There is absolutely no politics in this event. Our alliance with Congress is strong and it is clear from the fact that our CM will launch Rahul Gandhi’s yatra from Kanyakumari,” a senior DMK leader told DH.