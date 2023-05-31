Kerala govt to engage sign language interpreters for important events

The Kerala government will be utilising the services of sign language interpreters in important programmes organised by it and meetings attended by a large number of hearing-impaired persons.
The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting held on Wednesday and chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, a statement issued by his office said.
Also Read | Kerala to become a fully e-governed state from May 25
The cabinet approved an honorarium of Rs 1,000 per hour for the sign language interpreters.
It was decided that the services of sign language interpreters will be utilised in important programmes or events of the state government attended by the Governor, Chief Minister and ministers, the statement said.
It was also decided that the various departments may also utilise their services in meetings attended by a large number of hearing-impaired persons.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Two tiger cubs born in Madhya Pradesh's Panna Reserve
Rogue loan apps add to Pakistan's financial pain
Denmark PM delivers speech partly written by ChatGPT
Annual mango party is back in Bengaluru
Nostalgia on wheels: Vintage cars at Lulu Mall
Grass is not always greener overseas
TSPSC paper leak case: ChatGPT, e-devices used to cheat
Easing Bengaluru’s traffic woes
DH Toon | 9 years of 'seva'