Kerala to get sign language interpreters in main events

Kerala govt to engage sign language interpreters for important events

The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting held on Wednesday and chaired by CM Pinarayi Vijayan

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • May 31 2023, 18:54 ist
  • updated: May 31 2023, 18:54 ist
Pinarayi Vijayan. Credit: PTI Photo

The Kerala government will be utilising the services of sign language interpreters in important programmes organised by it and meetings attended by a large number of hearing-impaired persons.

The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting held on Wednesday and chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, a statement issued by his office said.

Also Read | Kerala to become a fully e-governed state from May 25

The cabinet approved an honorarium of Rs 1,000 per hour for the sign language interpreters.

It was decided that the services of sign language interpreters will be utilised in important programmes or events of the state government attended by the Governor, Chief Minister and ministers, the statement said.

It was also decided that the various departments may also utilise their services in meetings attended by a large number of hearing-impaired persons.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala
India News
Sign language

Related videos

What's Brewing

Two tiger cubs born in Madhya Pradesh's Panna Reserve

Two tiger cubs born in Madhya Pradesh's Panna Reserve

Rogue loan apps add to Pakistan's financial pain

Rogue loan apps add to Pakistan's financial pain

Denmark PM delivers speech partly written by ChatGPT

Denmark PM delivers speech partly written by ChatGPT

Annual mango party is back in Bengaluru

Annual mango party is back in Bengaluru

Nostalgia on wheels: Vintage cars at Lulu Mall

Nostalgia on wheels: Vintage cars at Lulu Mall

Grass is not always greener overseas

Grass is not always greener overseas

TSPSC paper leak case: ChatGPT, e-devices used to cheat

TSPSC paper leak case: ChatGPT, e-devices used to cheat

Easing Bengaluru’s traffic woes

Easing Bengaluru’s traffic woes

DH Toon | 9 years of 'seva'

DH Toon | 9 years of 'seva'

 