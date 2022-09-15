Lakhimpur Kheri death case: Post-mortem confirms rape

Lakhimpur Kheri death case: Post-mortem confirms rape, strangulation

The report said that the bodies were hanged on the tree after their death

IANS
IANS, Lakhimpur Kheri,
  • Sep 15 2022, 14:51 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2022, 14:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The post-mortem report of the two minor Dalit sisters who were found hanging from a tree, has confirmed rape and then strangulation which caused the death.

The report said that the bodies were hanged on the tree after their death.

SP Lakhimpur Kheri Sanjeev Suman said that after the post-mortem and other formalities, the bodies were handed over to the family. Cremation would take place under security later in the day.

Security has also been beefed up in the district to prevent demonstrations and protests in the area.

Dalit girl
Lakhimpur Kheri
Uttar Pradesh
India News
rape
Crime

