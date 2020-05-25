Landlord arrested for killing tenant over using 100-watt bulb in Delhi

A 38-year-old landlord was arrested for allegedly killing his tenant after an argument broke out between them over a 100-watt bulb, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Friday evening in northeast Delhi's Harsh Vihar, they said.

The deceased identified as Jagdish was an e-rickshaw driver and lived with his wife and an eight-year-old daughter on the first floor of a building, while his landlord Amit stayed with his family on the ground floor, police said.

According to police, Jagdish's wife was in the kitchen when the landlord arrived at their house at 7.45 pm and raised objections over using a 100-watt bulb as it consumes more electricity.

He replaced the bulb with an LED light bulb, following which an argument ensued between Jagdish and his landlord Amit. The landlord slapped Jagdish twice and he fell unconscious on a couch, a senior police officer said.

His wife then took him to a hospital with the help of a relative. But Jagdish died during the course of treatment at the hospital, the officer said.

The victim did not sustain any external injury but during post-mortem, doctors learnt that he had sustained an internal injury on his head which led to bleeding, he added.

A case was registered on the complaint of his wife and the landlord was arrested, police said.

The body was handed over to the family after postmortem, they said.