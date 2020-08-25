Landslide in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi leaves four dead

Three members of a family were among four killed in separate incidents of landslides following heavy rains in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.

Khalil Ahmad (30), his wife Raksana Begum (25) and their relative Mohammad Aslam were killed after a landslide in upper reaches of Khour in Mahore area on Monday night, a police official said.

He said the three had gone to the area for cattle grazing and had set up their shelter near the mouth of a natural cave. Several of their animals were also killed in the incident.

The bodies of the deceased were recovered this morning and are being handed over to their families after completion of legal formalities, the official said.

In another incident, the official said 40-year-old Wali Mohammad was killed in a landslide in Khandi Gali Dhok on Monday.

The deceased was grazing his cattle when the landslide occurred, he said, adding five buffaloes were also killed in the incident.