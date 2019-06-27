LS clears bill to extend Homeopathy council board

The Lok Sabha on Thursday cleared a bill that seeks to replace an Ordinance extending the term of a board of governors, set up to exercise the powers of the Central Council of Homeopathy (CCH), for yet another year.

The Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019, introduced by the Union Minister for Ayush Shripad Yesso Naik, was passed by voice votes in the Lower House.

A statutory resolution, moved by Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury seeking disapproval of the Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 promulgated by the President on March 2, was negated by the voice vote with the ruling BJP having an overwhelming majority in the House.

Certain amendments to the bill, moved by RSP MP N K Prem Chandran, were also negated by voice votes in the House.

The Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019 enables the government to extend the tenure of the board of governors for a further period of one year with effect from May 17, 2019.

Speaking on the bill, Naik said the Ordinance to extend the term of the board of governors for one more year was passed earlier this year as the new CCH could not be formed due to failure of many of the States in updating the register of homeopathy doctors.

He assured the House that all efforts will now be made to constitute new CCH during the year.

The government had dissolved the CCH following allegations of corruption against the CCH chief, who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2016 for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20 lakh as part payment for granting approval to a homeopathy college.