Lucknow Metro to ensure highest standards of health, hygiene: UPMRC MD

Keeping in mind the safety of commuters amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) has revised its operational framework to meet the highest standards of health and hygiene.

The revamped guidelines extend to every outlet and encompass check-in procedures, station premises and surveillance systems, he said, adding that Lucknow Metro will follow normal timings of operation -- 6 am to 10 pm -- when services resume on September 7.

"Lucknow Metro has adopted the highest level of hygiene and safety measures for the well-being of commuters and it is the safest way to travel," UPMRC MD Kumar Keshav said.

Keshav said special emphasis is being laid on mopping and cleanliness inside the Metro premises.

Signage and markings have been placed within the station premises and inside trains to maintain social distancing.

He advised the Metro staff to encourage passengers to use the GoSmart Card which is a contactless form of travel that can reduce the transmission risk of the novel coronavirus.

The GoSmart Cards can be recharged online thereby ensuring a safer travel experience as compared to tokens. Commuters can also use these cards for generating tokens from ticket vending machines for their family members.

Keshav said station premises of the Lucknow Metro will be sanitised at regular intervals and Metro trains will also be sanitised twice a day.

Ahead of restarting of operations of Lucknow Metro amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, he inspected and reviewed the operational preparedness.

He also ensured that all the adequate arrangements be made for the sanitisation of Metro premises.

During the inspection, he instructed the operational staff such as station controllers, customer care Assistants and security personnel to wear masks and gloves while dealing with commuters and adhere to social distancing norms, the UPMRC said in a press release.

Metro services were suspended across the country in late March to check the spread of the novel coronavirus.