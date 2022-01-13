'Maagh Mela' to begin at 'Sangam' on Friday amid rising cases of Covid-19

Even as the number of Covid positive cases continues to rise in Uttar Pradesh, the annual 'Maagh Mela' at the 'Sangam' (the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers) in Prayagraj will begin from Friday with the first major bathing day on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti'.

Lakhs of devotees from across the country are likely to take the holy dip in the 'sangam' waters on 'Makar Sankranti' on Friday. The devotees have already started reaching Prayagraj and the 'Mela' area was already bustling with crowds of devotees making their way to the sprawling tents set up to house the seers and saints from different parts of the country.

Besides the 'Makar Sankranti', the other important bathing days were 'Paush Purnima' on January 17, 'Mauni Amavasya' on February 1, 'Basant Panchami' on February 5, 'Maaghi Purnima' on February 16 and 'Mahashivratri' on March 1.

Also read: Not reacting to Yogi's 80-20 rhetoric may make sense

Although the neighbouring Uttarakhand government banned bathing in the Ganga at Haridwar on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti' in view of the rising cases of Covid infections, the UP government chose to go ahead with the 'Maagh Mela' despite the Corona scare.

According to sources, 38 cases of Covid infections were reported from the 'Mela' area on Wednesday. ''A majority of those who tested positive included the security personnel,'' said an official associated with the 'Mela' administration.

The officials said that Covid protocols would be followed strictly within the 'Mela' area. ''There will be no delivering of sermons at the pandals of the seers and saints within the area,'' said an official in Prayagraj on Thursday.

He said that people who were not administered double dosage of the vaccine would not be allowed in the 'Mela' area. Besides, those who were planning to stay in the area throughout the 'Mela' period would have to produce a negative RT-PCR report.

A few senior seers and saints had however chosen not to take part in the 'Maagh Mela' owing to the Corona scare.

The state government invited flak from different quarters for allowing the 'Mela' amid the rising Corona infection cases and many attributed it to the forthcoming Assembly polls. ''The BJP government does not want to irk the seers and saint community for political reasons,'' remarked a Lucknow-based doctor.

Check out DH's latest videos: