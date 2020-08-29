Madhya Pradesh: Army called in to help flood-hit Hoshangabad district

Army called to help MP's flood-hit Hoshangabad district

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Aug 29 2020, 16:03 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2020, 16:03 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Army has been called in to rescue people from flooded areas of Hoshangabad district in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday following heavy rains, an official said.

Torrential rains lashed parts of Hoshangabad district, inundating several of its areas and causing the Narmada river to flow above danger mark there, the official said.

"While two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are already posted in the district, two more will be deployed soon," Hoshangabad divisional commissioner Rajnish Shrivastava said.

"Moreover, the Army has also been pressed into service to help the district administration. It will be reaching the region soon," he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will carry out an aerial survey of the flooded areas and the places along the Narmada river in Sehore and Hoshangabad districts that were hit by a hailstorm, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said. 

Hoshangabad
Madhya Pradesh
floods
Narmada
Heavy Rains
NDRF team
Shivraj Singh Chouhan

