MP to give Rs 10K for homemakers from poor family: CM

Madhya Pradesh government will ensure Rs 10,000 monthly income for homemakers from poor families, says Chouhan

Under the scheme, beneficiary women are provided Rs 1,000 assistance from the state exchequer every month.

PTI
PTI, Indore,
  • Jul 10 2023, 18:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2023, 18:37 ist
Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Credit: PTI File Photo

Ahead of year-end Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said his government will ensure a monthly income of Rs 10,000 for women from economically weaker sections who are homemakers.

To ensure this, these women will be able to avail bank loans at an interest rate of just 2 per cent with a government guarantee to repay it and self-help groups will be formed for them under the Livelihood Mission, he said.

Also Read | Sidhi urination incident: MP Congress protests against BJP govt over crimes against Dalits, tribals

Chouhan was speaking to the media after attending an event to disburse the second instalment of the state government's ambitious Ladli Behna scheme into the bank accounts of beneficiary women.

Under the scheme, beneficiary women are provided Rs 1,000 assistance from the state exchequer every month.

The chief minister recently announced that the amount will be increased to Rs 3,000 in a phased manner.

"We have also decided to extend the benefit of the Ladli Behna scheme to married women in the age group of 21 to 23 years. They will be able to apply for it from July 25," Chouhan added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Madhya Pradesh
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

UN rights body set to clash over Koran burning motion

UN rights body set to clash over Koran burning motion

Himachal rains: 20 people stranded in Manali rescued

Himachal rains: 20 people stranded in Manali rescued

SRK's 'Jawan' 'prevue' takes social media by storm

SRK's 'Jawan' 'prevue' takes social media by storm

Jammu-Srinagar NH closed for 3rd consecutive day

Jammu-Srinagar NH closed for 3rd consecutive day

Misunderstood Shaw hopes to change narrative

Misunderstood Shaw hopes to change narrative

Behind the eye of the needle

Behind the eye of the needle

Ukraine celebrates return of PoW Azov commanders

Ukraine celebrates return of PoW Azov commanders

India tops Threads download globally, trumps Brazil, US

India tops Threads download globally, trumps Brazil, US

Out on bail, Indo-Pak 'PUBG couple' plan new chapter

Out on bail, Indo-Pak 'PUBG couple' plan new chapter

Two tiger cubs born at Rajasthan's Sariska Reserve

Two tiger cubs born at Rajasthan's Sariska Reserve

 