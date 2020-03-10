Madhya Pradesh: Jyotiraditya Scindia has been sulking for long in Congress

Trouble has been brewing in the Congress since it unseated the 15-year-old BJP rule in Madhya Pradesh in December 2018 and handed over the reins of the state of Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

For Jyotiraditya Scindia, who fancied himself in top executive post in the state, the sudden shift in the balance of power came as a rude shock, particularly after Congress delivered a power performance in his strong-hold Gwalior-Chambal region of the state.

The upcoming Rajya Sabha elections and clear signals from the Congress of Scindia not getting a party nomination appeared to be the final act, prompting the erstwhile Gwalior royal to explore option beyond the Congress.

Scindia had been jockeying for the post of the Madhya Pradesh Congress President ever since Kamal Nath's appointment as the Chief Minister, but there was no forward movement from the top party leadership, leading to unease among his loyalists.

Congress tried to mollify Scindia ahead of the Lok Sabha elections by appointing him as the AICC General Secretary and giving him charge of of Uttar Pradesh along with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who had made her debut in active politics in January last year.

However, Scindia's loss in the Lok Sabha elections from family stronghold of Guna strengthened Kamal Nath faction, which was supported by two-time chief minister Digvijaya Singh.

Scindia's frequent threats to the Congress leadership on distancing from the grand old party too were not taken kindly. In November last year, he had dropped references to the Congress on his Twitter profile, contending that he had done so bowing the popular demand.

Ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections, Scindia renewed efforts to get into the Upper House but ran into strong resistance from Kamal Nath as well as Digvijaya Singh. The supporters of the veteran leaders propped up demands for sending Priyanka to the Upper House which was seen as a snub for Scindia.

Scindia's attempts to meet Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Sunday came cropper, thus pushing him into BJP's arms.