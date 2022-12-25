Madhya Pradesh: Man held for threatening to burn Manusmriti, making 'offensive' remarks on Bharat Mata

MP: Man held for threatening to burn Manusmriti

Based on the complaint against his Facebook comments, Dailwar was arrested under Indian Penal Code sections 153A, 295A and 505(2)

PTI
PTI, Ashoknagar,
  • Dec 25 2022, 20:41 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2022, 20:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A person was arrested in Ashok Nagar in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly making objectionable comments on social media about 'Bharat Mata' and also for threatening to burn 'Manusmriti' (a Hindu text on societal laws), a police official said on Sunday. Babulal Dailwar, who claims on Facebook to be associated with a political party, was booked on December 23 on the complaint of a functionary of the Sakal Brahmin Sabha Samaj, he said.
"The man made objectionable comments about Bharat Mata and also announced the burning of the Manusmriti in a programme on December 25," Additional Superintendent of Police Pradeep Patel said.

Based on the complaint against his Facebook comments, Dailwar was arrested under Indian Penal Code sections 153A, 295A and 505(2) for promoting enmity between groups, outraging religious feelings and other offences, said Ashok Nagar Dehat police station in-charge Rohit Dubey. 

Madhya Pradesh
India News
Manusmriti

