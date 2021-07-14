MP to reopen classes 11, 12 with 50% students

Madhya Pradesh to reopen classes for 11th and 12th grades with 50% students

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 14 2021, 12:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2021, 12:16 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

As Covid-19 cases see a decline, Madhya Pradesh has decided to reopen classes for students of classes 11 and 12 from July 26 with 50 per cent occupancy.

Students will attend classes in two batches on alternate days. If people follow Covid appropriate behaviour, the government may consider phased reopening of Classes 9 and 10, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

More details awaited.

 

Madhya Pradesh
Coronavirus
Covid-19

