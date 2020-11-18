Man killed by friend over love affair in Uttar Pradesh

A 20-year-old man was killed allegedly by his friend here over a love affair with a woman, police said on Wednesday.

The two men were in love with the same woman, they said.

SHO of Ajnar police station Shashi Kumar Pandey said, "On Tuesday, around 6.00 pm, Gaurishankar (20) was shot by his old friend Shivam in Mahua Baandh village using a country-made pistol. The injured was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead."

Gaurishankar sustained a bullet injury on his neck, he said.

"A case has been registered against Shivam, who is absconding," he added.

The two got into a heated argument over the affair last year as well but things cooled down after their family members intervened, the police said.

The body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem examination, they said.