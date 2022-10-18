Cop asks man to remove tinted glass in car, gets beaten

Man thrashes MP cop for being asked to remove tinted glass from car windows; arrested

When the man saw other police personnel coming towards him, he hit his head with a stone lying on the road

PTI
PTI, Indore,
  • Oct 18 2022, 13:18 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2022, 16:17 ist
Cops stop vehicle with tinted glass. Representative image. Credit: DH Photo/Prashanth HG

A 31-year-old man allegedly thrashed a traffic constable in Indore after the latter asked him to remove the tinted glass from his car windows, an official said on Tuesday. He then hit his own head with a stone when he saw other police personnel approaching him following the incident on Monday evening, the official said, adding that the man was arrested.

During a vehicle checking drive at a square, a traffic police team stopped a sports utility vehicle (SUV) having its windscreen and window glasses covered with a black film which is prohibited, Bhawarkuan police station in-charge Shashikant Chaurasia said. The SUV owner, a resident of Morar in Gwalior, was asked to remove the tinted glass and deposit a penalty for violation of rules, he said. However, the SUV owner got violent and allegedly thrashed a police constable, the official said. When the man saw other police personnel coming towards him, he hit his head with a stone lying on the road, he said.

The man was arrested and a case was registered against him on charges of threatening and thrashing the police staff and obstructing official work, Chaurasia said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Gwalior
Madhya Pradesh
India News

What's Brewing

Worry grows for Iran athlete who climbed without hijab

Worry grows for Iran athlete who climbed without hijab

Kerala students develop electric car; win laurels

Kerala students develop electric car; win laurels

UAE's Meiyappan takes 5th-ever hat-trick of T20 WC

UAE's Meiyappan takes 5th-ever hat-trick of T20 WC

How app developers keep kids glued to screens

How app developers keep kids glued to screens

Festival gold sales to shine less brightly this year

Festival gold sales to shine less brightly this year

 