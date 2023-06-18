Man's body chopped in three parts found in UP's Kanpur

Man's body chopped in three parts found in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur after three days

Multiple police teams reached the site and a hunt was launched to nail the perpetrators of the crime.

IANS
IANS, Kanpur ,
  • Jun 18 2023, 11:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2023, 11:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Body parts of a man have been found in three sacks, near Lal Imli Mill in Colonelganj police area of the city on Saturday.

According to police, local residents of a lane close to Lal Imli Mill found three sacks dumped there and alerted the control room of the Police Commissionerate.

The part below the waist of a male was found in one sack, while the second contained a part from waist to neck and the head in the third sack.

Branded clothes were also found in the sack and it appeared that after killing the man somewhere else, the body was hacked into pieces, stuffed in sacks and thrown at the spot.

ACP Colonelganj Mohd Akmal Khan said: "Prima facie it appears the accused cut the body into parts and tried to dispose of them. City police stations, besides police of neighbouring districts, have been alerted to cross-check the details with regard to the missing person complaint. Several teams have been made and we are going through CCTV footage for further leads."

The forensic experts said the age of the deceased appears to be 28 to 30 years and the body is three days old.

The police also suspect a love affair behind the murder.

India News
Uttar Pradesh
Kanpur
Crime
murder

