Many old temples to be demolished in Ayodhya to widen 'Ram Path'

Dozens of old temples and shops are likely to be demolished in Ayodhya to widen the Ram Path- the road leading to the Ram Temple -in view of growing number of devotees thronging the temple town.

According to the officials in Ayodhya, the facades of several old temples would be demolished along with dozens of shops, which had been there for decades.

While the opposition to the demolition of the temples among the seer community has been muted and not many are willing to come forward to register their protest, the traders have been protesting against the same. "It is necessary to widen the road as the number of devotees visiting the now under construction Ram Temple has increased manifold but the government must also ensure that the identity of Ayodhya is not lost," said an Ayodhya-based seer.

He said that many of the temples, which were under the demolition list, were grand and were visited by thousands of devotees.

The proposed demolitions of small and middle sized shops have triggered resentment among traders, who have been running their business for generations. The traders alleged that they were not being paid adequate compensation in lieu of their acquired lands.

The traders also alleged that the administration had assured them they would not be removed without being given an alternative place for their shops but the officials had backtracked on their promise. The traders also threatened to launch an agitation to press for demand for enhanced compensation and rehabilitation.

The officials, however, said that there was some confusion among the traders on the issue of widening of the road and also that the compensation was being paid in accordance with the rules.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, which is overseeing construction of the Ram Temple, had said that the idols of Ramlala would be installed at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Temple in January 2024 and the temple would then be thrown open for the devotees. The timing assumes significance as the next general elections in the country are also scheduled to be held in the same year.