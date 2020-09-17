Mayawati fumes over UP govt's decision to convert SC/ST students' hostel into detention centre for illegal foreigners

UP to turn SC/ST students' hostel into detention centre

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Sep 17 2020, 17:28 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2020, 17:28 ist
BSP supremo Mayawati. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to convert one of the hostels meant for the students belonging to scheduled castes (SC) and scheduled tribes (ST) in Ghaziabad into a detention centre for illegal foreigners. The move has raised hackles among the opposition parties and Dalit outfits in the state.

It would be the first detention centre in the state for illegal foreigners, a government official here said, adding that the centre was being built on the direction of the Union government.

The official said that the illegal foreigners, who had served their time in jails, would be housed in the detention centre until they were sent back to their respective countries.

He said that two hostels had been built for the students belonging to the SC and ST communities at Nandgram in Ghaziabad. ''These hostels are no longer in use...one of them will be used to keep the illegal foreigners,'' he added.

BSP supremo Mayawati slammed the state government over the decision and termed it ''anti-Dalit''.

''The decision is unfortunate and condemnable....it shows the anti-Dalit mindset of the BJP government....the government must withdraw its decision immediately,'' Mayawati said in a post on her Twitter handle on Thursday.

The Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) also sharply criticised the state government's decision. ''This government has been working against the Dalits and tribals ever since it assumed office...Dalits are facing persecution under this regime,'' said a senior Congress leader.

