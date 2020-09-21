Inquiry into Delhi under-construction building collapse

Mayor orders inquiry after old Delhi under-construction building collapses

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 21 2020, 19:38 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2020, 19:38 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash Monday ordered an inquiry after an under-construction building in Old Delhi’s Sitaram Bazar area collapsed, leaving one person injured.

The incident took place in the morning when the lintel supporting the under-construction roof gave in, the mayor said.

One labourer was injured in the incident, he had been rescued, he said.

"The building's plan was approved by local authorities. However, we have ordered an inquiry to find out if there was any violation during the construction phase. The guilty shall face action," Prakash said.

One person was injured in the incident, a Delhi Fire Service official said. 

