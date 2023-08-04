Delhi plans to remove stray dogs for G20 Summit

MCD plan to remove stray dogs for G20 Summit illegal, impractical, says animal welfare organisation PFA

A circular issued by the MCD on Wednesday said a massive sterilisation programme for dogs will start from Thursday and will continue till August 30.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 04 2023, 19:47 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2023, 19:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

People for Animals (PFA) has termed "illegal, impractical, and unwarranted" the plan of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to remove stray dogs from the streets of the national capital for sterilisation in the wake of the G20 Summit scheduled next month.

A circular issued by the MCD on Wednesday said a massive sterilisation programme for dogs will start from Thursday and will continue till August 30.

According to the circular, the stray dogs will be kept at the Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres temporarily due to the G20 Summit. However, these dogs will be released back to the same locations they were picked up from.

Also Read | Indian diaspora to host G20 Forum in New Delhi

Terming the action as "arbitrary", Ambika Shukla, a PFA Trustee, said catching and confinement of stray dogs is both cruel and unnecessary. 

"Clearly, no planning or thought has gone into this initiative. No notice, no consultation, no procurement of nets, no staff training, no nothing. All ABC units are opposing this move as it is illegal, impractical and unwarranted," she said in a statement.

It said apart from being unnecessary, it is also illegal to pick up sterilised dogs, which is impractical.

"ABC centres are quick-release facilities and they do not have the space, staff, or infrastructure to house dogs for a month safely. The dogs are severely at risk from catching infections in such close and prolonged confinement," the statement said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
G20
G20 summit
stray dogs
Delhi
MCD
sterilisation

Related videos

What's Brewing

Art director Nitin Desai cremated at ND Studios

Art director Nitin Desai cremated at ND Studios

Mizoram's 78-year-old man enrols as class 9 student

Mizoram's 78-year-old man enrols as class 9 student

ICC fines India, WI for slow over-rate in first T20I

ICC fines India, WI for slow over-rate in first T20I

TikTok unveils new measures ahead of EU's DSA

TikTok unveils new measures ahead of EU's DSA

How many scary asteroids go past Earth every year?

How many scary asteroids go past Earth every year?

KJo's 'Kill' premiering at Toronto film festival

KJo's 'Kill' premiering at Toronto film festival

Sania-Shoaib divorce subject of speculation again

Sania-Shoaib divorce subject of speculation again

 