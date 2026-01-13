<p>Mumbai: As the campaigning for the municipal corporations in Maharashtra drew to a close, the Congress on Tuesday accused the BJP, Eknath Shinde-headed Shiv Sena and Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM of fueling communal passions.</p><p>“They incite the public by creating Hindu–Muslim and Maratha–OBC divisions, yet come together when it comes to power. The green kite’s string is saffron, and the bow’s arrow is green. The hypocritical BJP, Shinde Sena and AIMIM should be taught a lesson in the municipal corporation elections,” Maharashtra Congress president Harshavardhan Sapkal said.</p><p>On the last day, Sapkal campaigned in Chandrapur along with Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar, Congress MP Pratibha Dhanorkar, MLA Sudhakar Adbale, former minister Vasant Purke, District Congress Committee president and former MLA Subhash Dhote and City Congress president Santosh Lahange. </p>.BJP's Sanjay Kumar challenges Owaisi to make hijab-clad woman as AIMIM chief.<p>Sapkal said that both the BJP and Owaisi’s AIMIM are spreading fear among people in the name of Hindu–Muslim issues, but are seen coming together to enjoy the fruits of power. </p><p>“In Akot, the BJP and AIMIM joined hands for power. Our chief minister Devendra Fadnavis claims thumping his chest that he will never ally with AIMIM, yet he neither breaks the alliance in Akot nor takes any action against it - because both parties are essentially the same. In this power game, Shinde’s Shiv Sena is no different; it too joined hands with AIMIM in the Parli Municipal Council in Beed district,” he said. </p><p>Wadettiwar said that the BJP, which questions what the Congress has done in 70 years, is now selling what the Congress built. </p>