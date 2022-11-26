Mehrauli murder: Poonawala sent to judicial custody

Mehrauli murder: Aftab Poonawala sent to judicial custody

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 26 2022, 16:17 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2022, 16:18 ist
Aftab Amin Poonawala (C). Credit: PTI Photo

Aftab Amin Poonawala, the accused in the murder of Shraddha Walkar, has been remanded to judicial custody.

Earlier, it was reported that the Delhi Police were likely to seek an extension of his custody as the investigation into the murder had not been completed.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mehrauli murder case
Crime
murder
Crimes against women
Delhi
India News

What's Brewing

Vitamin B12 deficiency can have serious consequences

Vitamin B12 deficiency can have serious consequences

26/11 Mumbai attacks: Nation remembers martyrs

26/11 Mumbai attacks: Nation remembers martyrs

What is ethical animal research?

What is ethical animal research?

UN wildlife summit ends with protection for 500 species

UN wildlife summit ends with protection for 500 species

Make way for food miniacs

Make way for food miniacs

'Bhediya': An over-the-top Varun in tame horror comedy

'Bhediya': An over-the-top Varun in tame horror comedy

‘Varaha Roopam’: Copied or not?

‘Varaha Roopam’: Copied or not?

Ayushmann Khurrana: Flop films haven't shaken me

Ayushmann Khurrana: Flop films haven't shaken me

 