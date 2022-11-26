Mehrauli murder: Aftab Poonawala sent to judicial custody

Aftab Amin Poonawala, the accused in the murder of Shraddha Walkar, has been remanded to judicial custody.
Earlier, it was reported that the Delhi Police were likely to seek an extension of his custody as the investigation into the murder had not been completed.
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Vitamin B12 deficiency can have serious consequences
26/11 Mumbai attacks: Nation remembers martyrs
What is ethical animal research?
UN wildlife summit ends with protection for 500 species
Make way for food miniacs
'Bhediya': An over-the-top Varun in tame horror comedy
‘Varaha Roopam’: Copied or not?
Ayushmann Khurrana: Flop films haven't shaken me