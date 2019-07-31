Militant killed during encounter in Shopian 

An unidentified militant was killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday evening.

The gunfight erupted after a joint team of Army 23-Para and special operations group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police launched a cordon-and-search-operation (CASO) in Baderhama Zawoora, Shopian 52 km from here, after ‘specific information’ about the presence of militants in the area.

A senior police official said a militant was killed in the initial exchange of fire and operation is underway. “A body along with weapon has been recovered from the gunfight site,” he said, adding that the identity of slain militants is being ascertained.

The latest incident comes a day after two militants, including a top commander of Jaish-e-Mohmmad outfit, who was involved in K P Road fidayeen (suicide) attack on June 12, was killed in a similar encounter with security forces in Bijbehara area of neighbouring Anantnag district.

On Friday, two militants, including Munna Lahori, an IED expert of the Jaish from Pakistan, were killed in another encounter with security forces in Shopian. From July 1 when annual Amarnathji Yatra began till July 26, the anti-militancy operations in the Valley had been apparently halted to facilitate the smooth and peaceful pilgrimage.

However, since the last few days, the encounters have started again in south Kashmir, indicating that security forces may again go all out against the militants after the yatra ends on August 15. “Anti-militant operations have not been halted, but till the end of the yatra, only specific operations will be carried out,” a senior police officer said.