Militant killed in encounter in J&K's Baramulla

Militant killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jul 12 2020, 15:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2020, 15:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

An unidentified militant was on Sunday killed in an encounter with security forces in Sopore area of  Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation around midnight in Reban area of Sopore town following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter around 4 am on Sunday when the hiding militants opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.

In the ensuing gunfight, one militant has been killed, the official said.

He said the operation is on and further details were awaited.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jammu and Kashmir
militants

What's Brewing

Mannequins do double duty in a chic Montreal restaurant

Mannequins do double duty in a chic Montreal restaurant

Hindu God in a music video? A K-pop band runs afoul

Hindu God in a music video? A K-pop band runs afoul

From sublime to ridiculous

From sublime to ridiculous

Diseases without borders

Diseases without borders

Trump seen wearing face mask in public for first time

Trump seen wearing face mask in public for first time

Covid-19: A vaccine by diktat?

Covid-19: A vaccine by diktat?

 