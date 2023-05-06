Minor gangraped in boat in MP's Chitrakoot

Minor gangraped in boat in MP's Chitrakoot

Police said that all the five accused persons were later nabbed while the victim was sent to the hospital for medical examination

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • May 06 2023, 18:19 ist
  • updated: May 06 2023, 18:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a shocking incident, a minor was allegedly gangraped by five people inside a boat on Mandakini river in the temple town of Chitrakoot in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, about 350 kilometres from here.

Police sources said that the 16-year-old minor had reached Bharat Ghat on the bank of the sacred Mandakini river, on Friday night with her minor boyfriend. The accused, all boatmen, who were there allegedly took the victim to a boat where they took turns to rape her. They later escaped from there.

Also Read: 3 girls gang-raped in Odisha's Kalahandi while returning home after watching 'jatra'

The victim and her friend managed to reach the police station at dawn on Saturday and an FIR was lodged in this regard, police officials said in Chitrakoot. 

Police said that all the five accused persons were later nabbed while the victim was sent to the hospital for medical examination. Some reports said that there were six accused persons. 

Sources said that the minor victim and her friend had known each other for some months. The parents of the victim lived at Surat in Gujarat. Her friend, who was a resident of UP's Banda district, also lived in Surat.  

Chitrakoot, which was in MP's Satna district, shares borders with Chitrakoot Dham Karwi district in Uttar Pradesh and both are important religious places and thronged by the devotees throughout the year.
 

