Modi govt's 9-year rule has seen focus on welfare of poor, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Scindia said the Modi government is working with a focus on service, good governance and uplift of the poor

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 29 2023, 17:01 ist
  • updated: May 29 2023, 17:01 ist
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia addresses a press conference at BJP Delhi office, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

 In the nine years of Modi government, India has forged its image as a self-reliant country while focusing on uplift and welfare of the poor, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference at the Delhi BJP office, Scindia said the Modi government is working with a focus on service, good governance and uplift of the poor.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has undergone surprising changes in the last nine years and established a self-reliant image," he said.

Also Read | Modi govt increased railways budget for North-east, helped expedite projects: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Citing various schemes of the BJP-ruled Centre, he said the Modi government has provided water connections to 12 crore households in nine years, given 9.60 crore cooking gas connections under the Ujjwala Yojna, helped 80 crore people by providing them foodgrains under PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojna and covered 50 crore beneficiaries under the Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Scheme.

At the press conference, state BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the nine years of Modi government have proved "incredible" for Delhi with several infrastructure development projects being undertaken by the Centre.

