MP: Women's groups protest against same sex marriages

MP: Women's groups take out protest marches against same sex marriages

In Indore, the protesters said that sanction for such marriages would not only harm the social fabric but open a Pandora's Box of legal complications

PTI
PTI, Indore,
  • Apr 28 2023, 06:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2023, 06:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty Photo

Women's groups took out marches protesting against same sex marriages in Indore and Mandsaur districts of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday even as the Supreme Court is seized of the issue.

The apex court is hearing a clutch of petitions seeking legalisation of same sex marriages. In both the districts, the protesters handed over memorandums to the collectors, addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud.

Also Read | A gay couple’s story: 20 years and waiting

In Indore, the protesters said that sanction for such marriages would not only harm the social fabric but open a Pandora's Box of legal complications. If such unions got legitimacy, it would deal a blow to society, culture and the family system, they claimed.

The memorandum, addressed to the President, was handed to Indore collector Dr Ilaiyaraja T. In Mandsaur, the Sakal Hindu Samaj Matrushakti took our the protest march and later handed over a memorandum to collector Dilip Kumar Yadav.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
LGBTQAI+
Same sex marriage
Madhya Pradesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

Putin orders creation of museums based on Ukraine war

Putin orders creation of museums based on Ukraine war

DH Toon | India needs rescuing from political riots

DH Toon | India needs rescuing from political riots

Stray pups crushed to death by earthmover in B'luru

Stray pups crushed to death by earthmover in B'luru

B'luru: Man tricks lover into hanging herself

B'luru: Man tricks lover into hanging herself

Cooperatives should cooperate

Cooperatives should cooperate

Celebrations organised for episode 100 of Mann Ki Baat

Celebrations organised for episode 100 of Mann Ki Baat

Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV host, dies at 79

Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV host, dies at 79

Elderly Japanese man opens free cafe in Ukraine's Khark

Elderly Japanese man opens free cafe in Ukraine's Khark

One of world's oldest newspapers to end daily print run

One of world's oldest newspapers to end daily print run

TTD uses 3 tonnes of flowers for annual Pushpayagam

TTD uses 3 tonnes of flowers for annual Pushpayagam

 