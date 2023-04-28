MP: Women's groups take out protest marches against same sex marriages

Women's groups took out marches protesting against same sex marriages in Indore and Mandsaur districts of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday even as the Supreme Court is seized of the issue.

The apex court is hearing a clutch of petitions seeking legalisation of same sex marriages. In both the districts, the protesters handed over memorandums to the collectors, addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud.

Also Read | A gay couple’s story: 20 years and waiting

In Indore, the protesters said that sanction for such marriages would not only harm the social fabric but open a Pandora's Box of legal complications. If such unions got legitimacy, it would deal a blow to society, culture and the family system, they claimed.

The memorandum, addressed to the President, was handed to Indore collector Dr Ilaiyaraja T. In Mandsaur, the Sakal Hindu Samaj Matrushakti took our the protest march and later handed over a memorandum to collector Dilip Kumar Yadav.