Mufti slams Centre for raids against Jamaat-e-Islami

Mufti slams Centre for NIA raids against Jamaat-e-Islami, says it has scored ‘self-goal’

The NIA on Sunday carried out multiple raids against Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) linked members across Jammu and Kashmir

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Aug 09 2021, 14:26 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2021, 14:26 ist
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti. Credit: Reuters File Photo

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday described the NIA raids against Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) in Jammu and Kashmir as a “self-goal” for the Centre, saying instead of fighting an ideology with a better idea, the government was crushing contrarian thought with an iron fist.

“NIA raids on Jamaat is emblematic of GOI (Government of India) waging a war against its so-called 'integral part'. Instead of fighting an ideology with a better idea it is crushing contrarian thought with an iron fist,” Mufti wrote on Twitter.

She said such “oppressive measures” may seem to work temporarily, but in the long run it will prove to be “counter-productive”.

“The gulf between J&K and rest of the country widens with every passing day. It is a self-goal,” she said.

Read: NIA crackdown on banned Jamaat-e-Islami in J&K

The NIA on Sunday carried out multiple raids against Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) linked members across Jammu and Kashmir, over two years after the religious group was banned by the Centre under anti-terror laws.

The joint raids by the NIA along with the police and CRPF were conducted at 56 locations in all the 10 districts of Kashmir and four districts of Jammu province -- Ramban, Kishtwar, Doda and Rajouri -- in a case related to the terror funding.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mehbooba Mufti
PDP
NIA
Jammu and Kashmir
India News
Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir

Related videos

What's Brewing

China's wandering elephants may finally be heading home

China's wandering elephants may finally be heading home

But for her mother, Mirabai would have quit after Rio

But for her mother, Mirabai would have quit after Rio

Can a nation be both 16th and 44th in Olympic medals?

Can a nation be both 16th and 44th in Olympic medals?

DH Toon | 'Guide lynchers to take up javelin, boxing'

DH Toon | 'Guide lynchers to take up javelin, boxing'

Covid-19 survivors may suffer from lower intelligence

Covid-19 survivors may suffer from lower intelligence

Karnataka's heritage: High on Wi-Fi, low on toilets

Karnataka's heritage: High on Wi-Fi, low on toilets

Bonjour Paris: Olympic focus switches to 2024

Bonjour Paris: Olympic focus switches to 2024

Anand Mahindra recalls when a room at Taj cost Rs 6

Anand Mahindra recalls when a room at Taj cost Rs 6

 