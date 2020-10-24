NEET result: Student kills self after getting 6 marks; OMR sheet later shows she scored 590

Student kills self as results show 6 instead of 590

Parents in disbelief of her score checked her OMR sheet which revealed that she, in fact, had scored much better

DH Web Desk
  • Oct 24 2020, 16:37 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2020, 18:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An 18-year-old student in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, committed suicide after her NEET results showed that she had scored merely six marks. However, her OMR sheet later reportedly revealed that she had scored 590 marks.

Vidhi Suryavanshi was found hanging in her room after her NEET results on the internet showed her score as six  in the competitive exam. Suryavanshi's parents in disbelief of her score checked her OMR sheet which revealed that she, in fact, had scored much better, according to reports.

The student's body was sent for post-mortem and later a funeral was organised.

According to reports, Suryavanshi wanted to study medicine and become a doctor. She had also studied hard during the coroanvirus lockdown aiming for a good score in the competitive exam. 

The results of medical entrance exam NEET were released last week.

Madhya Pradesh
NEET
Suicide

