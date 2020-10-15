New Delhi-Habibganj Shatabdi train to resume service from Oct 17

The Railways has announced that New Delhi-Habibganj Shatabdi Express will resume service from October 17, over seven months after its operation was suspended in light of the Covid-19 lockdown, an official said on Wednesday.

According to a release issued by the Railways, the train will run as per its earlier schedule and start from New Delhi at 5.30 am on October 17 and arrive at Habibganj station at 2.25 pm.

On its return journey, it will start from Habibganj at 3 pm and reach New Delhi at 11:55 pm, it was stated.

The train will halt at Mathura, Agra, Morena, Gwalior, Jhansi, Lalitpur and Bhopal stations both ways, it said.

The train will have two executive chair car coaches, 14 AC chair car coaches and two power cars, the release added.