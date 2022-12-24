Terror activities: NIA conducts search at 14 locations

NIA carries out searches at 14 locations in case related to terror activities

Incriminating materials, including digital devices and documents, have been seized during the raids and further investigation is in progress

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 24 2022, 22:41 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2022, 22:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The National Investigation Agency on Saturday carried out searches at 14 locations across Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Delhi in a case related to terror activities, an official said.

The case related to terror activities of proscribed terrorist organisations including Khalistan Liberation Force, Babbar Khalsa International and International Sikh Youth Federation was registered suo-moto by the NIA on August 20 here, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

Also Read | Udaipur murder: Accused kept tab on BJP, were in touch in Pakistani handlers, says charge sheet

The NIA said such activities include smuggling of terrorist hardware, such as arms, ammunition and IEDs across international borders for use by operatives of terror outfits and organised criminal gangs operating in various parts of the country for carrying out terrorist acts like bomb explosions and targeted killings.

The spokesperson said incriminating materials, including digital devices and documents, have been seized during the raids and further investigation is in progress. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

National Investigation Agency
NIA
India News
terror

What's Brewing

US deep freeze forecast to break Christmas Eve records

US deep freeze forecast to break Christmas Eve records

What medieval manuscripts say about cats

What medieval manuscripts say about cats

The Santa Story

The Santa Story

Hindi content continues to rule web series space

Hindi content continues to rule web series space

Bihar: A botched booze ban?

Bihar: A botched booze ban?

Fine fashion for furry friends

Fine fashion for furry friends

DH Toon | 'Govt keeping eye on inflation', says FM

DH Toon | 'Govt keeping eye on inflation', says FM

Extinction crisis puts 1 million species on the brink

Extinction crisis puts 1 million species on the brink

 