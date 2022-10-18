No helmet, no booze for customers on two-wheelers at Jabalpur liquor stores: Report

The Madhya Pradesh excise department, in Jabalpur, reportedly put up posters at liquor shops declaring that customers on two-wheelers would not be allowed to buy alcohol if they were not wearing helmets.

District excise officer, Ravindra Manikpuri, said, "The excise department has issued an advisory in this regard, which has been implemented first in Jabalpur," The Times of India reported. He continued, "We have put up posters at liquor shops in all urban areas of the district. Rural areas will be covered in the next couple of days. The move is aimed at creating awareness on the use of helmets while riding two-wheelers."

The move comes two weeks after the police department issued strict guidelines on the mandatory use of helmets after the high court observed that "no one is seen wearing helmets on the roads". While hearing a petition filed by a law student from Gwalior, in September, the court made its observation and sought responses from the principal secretaries of three state government departments. The police started helmet checking drives statewide after this.