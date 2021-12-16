No inmate speaks to me, I'm mentally disturbed: Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar who is facing prosecution in multiple cases including a Rs 200 crore PMLA case, has alleged that he is being harassed by the Tihar Jail authority.

He has alleged that the jail authority is not letting other inmates speak to him due to which he has suffered trauma.

He said he needs a TV set, wants to meet his wife once a week but the jail authority is not allowing him.

On Thursday, he also furnished a compliant note before the Patiala House Courts in this respect.

"I am mentally tortured and being bullied in the jail. I am soon going to file an affidavit in this respect before the Supreme Court. I am already undergoing medical treatment at jail hospital and I am disturbed. I have been double locked and the authority is keeping a watch on me through four CCTV cameras. I don't understand why," reads his note.

He has written he has phobia and requested the jail authority to keep him in single lock only.

He has alleged that everyone in the jail has been provided a television set by the jail authority to keep them engaged except him.

He has said "the jail psychiatric has suggested to keep me engaged because of my mental health".

"I want to meet my wife Leena Maria Paul. As per jail manuals family visit is allowed. I should be allowed to meet my wife every week to mentally support her," he has made a request in the plea.

Recently, his wife Leena had alleged before a sessions judge that she was subjected to discrimination. She had alleged that the jail authority was harassing her just because she was Sukesh's wife.

Sukesh has also alleged in the plea that the jail authority has warned other inmates not to talk to him. He said that due to this, he was mentally disturbed.

Now, the Tihar jail authority is likely to file a reply over his allegations.

