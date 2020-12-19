No justification for attaching properties: Omar on ED action on Farooq Abdullah

No reasoning for attaching properties: Omar on ED move

Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Dec 19 2020, 21:55 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2020, 21:55 ist
After the Enforcement Directorate attached National Conference (NC) president and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah’s property worth Rs 12 crore in an alleged cricket scam, his son Omar said there can be no justification for the action.

“The properties attached are largely ancestral dating from the 1970s with the most recent one built before 2003. There can be no justification for the seizures because they fail the very basic test of having been acquired as the proceeds of the “crime” being investigated,” he tweeted.

Omar, also a former chief minister, said that they will fight the case in the court. “Dr Abdullah is in touch with his lawyers & will fight all these baseless charges in the one place that matters - a court of law, where everyone is presumed to be innocent & is entitled to a fair trial unlike in the court of the media or the court of BJP managed social media,” he said in another tweet.

Omar also alleged that the news was published before senior Abdullah was given any official notice. “My father has seen the media reports regarding attachment of his properties in the ongoing investigation in to the JKCA matter. Not surprisingly the media was tipped off regarding the seizure before he had received any official notice or documentation,” he wrote.

While terming the ED action as an attempt to make him bow, Farooq Abdullah said “I won’t.”

“Let them (ED) do their job, and I will do mine,’ he told reporters.

