No liquor, salary for people without Covid-19 vaccination in these Uttar Pradesh districts

In an apparent bid to encourage vaccination against Covid-19, officials in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district have directed the liquor shop owners not to sell liquor to those, who are yet to get the jabs.

Sub-divisional magistrate of Etawah, Hem Singh, said that the liquor shop owners have been asked to insist on seeing the vaccination card before selling liquor to those above 45.

Singh, who conducted an inspection of the liquor shops in Etawah town on Saturday, sent back those who stood in the queue before the liquor shops, when they told him that they had not yet got themselves vaccinated, according to the reports.

''I will keep checking the shops to find out if the liquor shop owners are following it,'' Singh said. The official, however, hastened to add that it was his appeal only.

In the neighbouring Firozabad district, the administration has told the government employees that they will get salaries for the month of May only if they are vaccinated.

The officials, however, did not clarify if there were sufficient vaccines to vaccinate all those, who were above 45.

The diktats came in the wake of reports of people refusing to get themselves vaccinated in some villages in the state. In Barabanki district, some people had even jumped into the river after a vaccination team reached their village to give them jabs.