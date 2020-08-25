One cop dead after roof of barrack collapses in Kanpur

DH Web Desk
  • Aug 25 2020, 00:31 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2020, 00:31 ist
Credit: Twitter (@saurabh3vedi)

One policeman died and two other were injured after roof of barrack in police line collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Monday night.

"We express our condolences to his family, compensation will be given. His last rites will be performed with full honour. Rescue operation almost complete. Incident will be probed," Preetinder Singh, SSP Kanpur told ANI. 

More to follow.

Uttar Pradesh
Kanpur

