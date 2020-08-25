One cop dead after roof of barrack collapses in Kanpur

One policeman died and two other were injured after roof of barrack in police line collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Monday night.

Three of our men were injured, one of them succumbed to his injuries. We express our condolences to his family, compensation will be given. His last rites will be performed with full honour. Rescue operation almost complete. Incident will be probed: Preetinder Singh, SSP Kanpur https://t.co/DIdWxewRYc pic.twitter.com/lTn3lQ0IWk — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 24, 2020

