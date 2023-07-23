One kanwariya killed, 12 injured in road accident in UP

One kanwariya killed, 12 injured in road accident in Uttar Pradesh

The injured were sent to the district hospital and one of them was referred to the medical college for treatment.

PTI
PTI, Gorakhpur ,
  • Jul 23 2023, 18:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2023, 18:42 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

One kanwariya died and 12 were injured when the tractor-trolley in which they were travelling was hit by a speeding truck here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place at the Dharamshala overbridge around 2 am on Saturday night, they said.

A group of kanwariyas were going to Moteshwer Mahadev temple in Pipraich after collecting water from the Saryu river. When they reached the Dharamshala overbridge, a speeding truck hit the tractor-trolley in which they were travelling, killing one of them and injuring 12, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Akash Gupta (17). The injured were sent to the district hospital and one of them was referred to the medical college for treatment, they said.

The truck driver managed to flee the spot but was later arrested, they said.

District Magistrate Krishna Karunesh and Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover visited the district hospital and the medical college and met the injured.

India News
Road accident
Accident
Uttar Pradesh

