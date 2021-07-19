One killed, six workers feared trapped in building collapse in Gurgaon

A worker died and six others were feared trapped after a three-storey building collapsed in Haryana's Gurgaon district on Sunday evening, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Yash Garg said the rescue operation is likely to continue for 18-20 hours.

"One person has died in the building collapse incident at the Pataudi road in Farrukhnagar while another has been pulled out of the rubble and rescued safely,” Garg told PTI over phone.

Asked if the number of those who are still trapped under the debris could be more than six, he said giving an exact number at this stage is not possible as the rescue operation is going on.

"The preliminary figure we had earlier of those who could be trapped was about six. However, the exact number will be known once the entire rubble is removed. Entire operation is likely to take 18-20 hours," Garg said.

When asked if rains could have caused the collapse, he said, "I don't think rain is the cause of the collapse of the building. There were structural defects in the building… prima facie that seems to be the cause. But it is too early to say anything conclusively as our main focus right now is the rescue operation."

Ambulances with doctors and paramedical staff have also deployed at the spot to immediately attend to those who are brought out alive, the officials said.

"According to preliminary reports, a warehouse company had built the premises to house its labourers," Manesar Deputy Commissioner of Police Varun Singla had earlier said.

Quoting the preliminary reports, he had said that 18-19 workers used to live in the building and many of them were not present at the time of the incident.