Only a day's stock of Covid-19 vaccines left in Delhi

Only a day's stock of Covid-19 vaccines left in Delhi: Official data

According to CoWIN portal, 79,626 vaccine doses were administered in Delhi on Saturday

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 11 2021, 00:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2021, 00:39 ist
Covaxin is being used to administer second dose only, since its stocks are limited. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi has less than a day's stock of coronavirus vaccines left as over 1.31 lakh doses were administered on Friday, according to data shared by the government.

According to CoWIN portal, 79,626 vaccine doses were administered on Saturday, taking the total number of doses administered in the national capital to 88,90,766, of which 20,76,571 were second doses.

Read | DCGI decision on Covid vaccine for kids likely after October: NK Arora 

On Friday, 1,31,143 were administered, of which 35,802 were second doses, according to the vaccination bulletin issued by the Delhi government. The total number of doses administered on Friday stood at 88,10,952, of which 20,49,318 were second doses.

On the morning of Saturday, Delhi had 2,50,000 doses of Covaxin and 63,000 doses of Covishield.

Covaxin is being used to administer second dose only, since its stocks are limited and have irregular delivery cycles, the bulletin said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Arvind Kejriwal
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Delhi
Coronavirus vaccine
AAP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Euro 2020: Italy in 'special, magical' atmosphere

Euro 2020: Italy in 'special, magical' atmosphere

E-learning: Kids addicted to screens, parents seek help

E-learning: Kids addicted to screens, parents seek help

Geo-tourism spots in Northeast to explore post-pandemic

Geo-tourism spots in Northeast to explore post-pandemic

In Pics: Most unusual celebrity baby names

In Pics: Most unusual celebrity baby names

Aadhaar helps man reunite with family after 10 years

Aadhaar helps man reunite with family after 10 years

Petrol, diesel prices up after fourth hike this week

Petrol, diesel prices up after fourth hike this week

Amazon Echo Show 10 review: The best gets better

Amazon Echo Show 10 review: The best gets better

Long wait in immigration likely for athletes: IOA

Long wait in immigration likely for athletes: IOA

DH Toon | The middle-class is on its own!

DH Toon | The middle-class is on its own!

 