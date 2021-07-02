Over 18 lakh fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in Delhi: Government

As many as 18,36 644 people in the national capital have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine, according to the Delhi government's vaccination bulletin issued on Friday.

The city has administered a total of 80,51,352 vaccine jabs so far, of which 62,14,708 are first doses.

Over 1,57,719 people were vaccinated on Thursday, including 1,25,761 beneficiaries who received the first dose and 31,958 the second dose, the bulletin stated.

On Thursday, 1,08,586 people in the 18-44 group received their first dose while 2,657 received their final dose of the Covid vaccine.

In the 45-plus age group, 16,790 beneficiaries received their first dose and 27,733 were given the second dose.

The city has a stock of 5,79,000 vaccines, which include 2,23,000 shots of Covaxin and 3,56,000 of Covishield. The stock may last for another three days.

According to official data, the vaccination programme is running at 1374 centres with a capacity of administering 2,26,552 vaccine doses daily.