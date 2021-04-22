Delhi received 2.5K ambulance calls each day last week

Over 2,500 ambulance calls daily from Covid-19 patients in Delhi for past one week: Official data

The cumulative figure of 17,924 calls in the past one week don’t include the ones made by patients to private ambulances

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 22 2021, 12:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2021, 13:40 ist
Medics push a stalled ambulance, with a Covid-19 patient inside, outside Lok Nayak Jaiprakash Narayan Hospital, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI photo

Over 2,500 distress calls from Covid-19 patients were dispatched to ambulances in the national capital daily for the last one week, numbers compiled by the city government show, highlighting the severity of the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

The cumulative figure of 17,924 calls in the past one week don’t include the ones made by patients to private ambulances.

Read | Other states usurping oxygen meant for Delhi: Kejriwal

According to data, at least 2,560 calls from coronavirus patients were being dispatched to ambulances in the city every day for the past week as the number of cases continue to show an upward trend in Delhi.

As many as 1,347 people succumbed to the virus during the period.

Delhi recorded 24,638 fresh Covid-19 cases and 249 deaths due to the viral disease on Wednesday while the positivity rate stood at 31.28 per cent, meaning almost every third sample tested positive, amid a growing clamour for oxygen and hospital beds in the city.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi
Coronavirus
COVID-19
ambulance

Related videos

What's Brewing

How to get optimum protection from your face mask

How to get optimum protection from your face mask

In Pics | Highest spikes in daily Covid cases globally

In Pics | Highest spikes in daily Covid cases globally

Five takeaways from the trailer of Salman's 'Radhe'

Five takeaways from the trailer of Salman's 'Radhe'

New Apple devices target markets led by smaller rivals

New Apple devices target markets led by smaller rivals

Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ has lessons for Goa

Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ has lessons for Goa

Climate change puts morning cup of coffee under threat

Climate change puts morning cup of coffee under threat

This couple married four times to maximise their leave

This couple married four times to maximise their leave

 