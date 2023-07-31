Pakistani intruder shot dead in J&K’s Arnia sector

Pakistani intruder shot dead in J&K’s Arnia sector

The area was cordoned off immediately after the incident and a search operation is underway, the officials said

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Jul 31 2023, 08:30 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2023, 08:33 ist
Border Security Force (BSF) personnel patrol near the international border. Credit: PTI File Photo

A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by Border Security Force personnel along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday in second such incident in a week, officials said.

The intruder was gunned down by the alert border guards when he ignored the repeated warnings and tried to flee after managing to cross the border fence near Jabowal border outpost in Arnia sector around 1.45 am, they said.

Also Read | Off-duty soldier goes missing in Kashmir’s Kulgam, mother fears abduction by militants

Confirming the incident, a BSF spokesman said, "In the intervening night of July 30-July 31 July, the vigilant troops observed suspicious movement across the International Border (IB) in Arnia border area.

“An intruder was observed approaching towards the BSF fence and the troops neutralised him and thwarted the infiltration attempt,” he said.

The area was cordoned off immediately after the incident and a search operation is underway, the officials said, adding that the body is being retrieved from the scene.

On July 25, a Pakistani intruder carrying over four kilograms of high-grade heroin was gunned down by the Border Security Force (BSF) in Ramgarh sector of Samba district.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Jammu and Kashmir
Pakistan

Related videos

What's Brewing

Schools must spot and stop bullying 

Schools must spot and stop bullying 

Shimla landslides: Apple growers dump fruits in stream

Shimla landslides: Apple growers dump fruits in stream

'Barbenheimer' box office sales keep rolling

'Barbenheimer' box office sales keep rolling

Prince William serves burgers to surprised diners

Prince William serves burgers to surprised diners

DH Toon | No 'award-wapsi' vow

DH Toon | No 'award-wapsi' vow

 