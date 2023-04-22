Parshuram Jayanti: Will set up Brahmin Kalyan Board, says MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

MP CM Chouhan vows to set up Brahmin Kalyan Board

Chouhan said a 'Shri Parshuram Lok' would be built at Janapav near Indore, considered the birthplace of Parshuram

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Apr 22 2023, 22:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2023, 23:08 ist
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP State President V.D. Sharma and Congress leader Suresh Pachouri during a rally on the occasion of Parshuram Jayanti. Credit: PTI Photo

On the occasion of Parshuram Jayanti on Saturday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said his government would set up a 'Brahmin Kalyan Board' and include lessons about the mythological figure in the state's school syllabus till Class VIII.

Addressing a Parshuram Jayanti event in Gufa Mandir campus here, he also said scholarships would be given to students studying Sanskrit and other aspects related to Hinduism. If needed, Sanskrit teachers will be appointed in the state, he added.

Chouhan said a 'Shri Parshuram Lok' would be built at Janapav near Indore, considered the birthplace of Lord Parshuram, while a building will be constructed in the premises of Gufa Mandir for devotees visiting the temple.

Visiting Janapav, some 45 kilometres from Indore, later, the CM said Rs 10 crore will be provided for development of a 'dharamshala', garden and other facilities for devotees. Assembly polls are set to be held in MP at the end of the year.

Madhya Pradesh
India News
Shivraj Singh Chouhan

