PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti says she is under house arrest, police deny claim

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday claimed that she has been placed under house arrest to prevent her from visiting north Kashmir's Pattan town.

"While HM (Home Minister) is going around Kashmir beating drums of normalcy, I am under house arrest for simply wanting to visit Pattan for a worker’s wedding," she tweeted.

While HM is going around Kashmir beating drums of normalcy,I am under house arrest for simply wanting to visit Pattan for a worker’s wedding.If an ex CM’s fundamental rights can be suspended so easily, one cant even imagine the plight of a commoner.@AmitShah @manojsinha_ pic.twitter.com/5dYSfk8j1f — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 5, 2022

"If an ex CM’s fundamental rights can be suspended so easily, one can't even imagine the plight of a commoner," she added.

The Srinagar Police, however, denied her claim. "It is clarified that no restriction of any kind travel to pattan, travel to pattan was at 1 pm as intimated to us. The picture tweeted by her is of inside of the gate with own lock of residents who stay in the bunglow. There is no lock or any restrictions. She is free to travel," the police tweeted.

It is clarified that no restriction of any kind travel to pattan, travel to pattan was at 1 pm as intimated to us. The picture tweeted by her is of inside of the gate with own lock of residents who stay in the bunglow. There is no lock or any restrictions. She is free to travel. https://t.co/YMccUwDSh4 pic.twitter.com/kG5Luhj7Bm — Srinagar Police (@SrinagarPolice) October 5, 2022

Mufti said that she was informed last night by SP Baramulla that she wouldn’t be allowed to travel to Pattan. She claimed that the Kashmir Police were "lying through their teeth".

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address a public rally in Baramulla town later today.