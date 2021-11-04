Petrol, diesel to be cheaper in Bihar, says Nitish

Petrol, diesel to be cheaper in Bihar with lowered VAT rates: Nitish

The Centre had made petrol and diesel cheaper by Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre respectively on Wednesday

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 04 2021, 15:04 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2021, 15:13 ist
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar on Thursday reduced its VAT rate on petrol and diesel by more than Rs 3 per litre, a day after the Centre slashed excise duty on the products in a bid to provide relief to consumers.

An announcement to this effect was made by the Chief Minister on his Twitter handle. "Following the Centre’s move to reduce petrol and diesel prices, the state government has decided to provide additional relief to people by reducing the VAT rates. The prices of petrol will be lowered further by Rs 3.20 per litre while for diesel it will be Rs 3.90 per litre," Kumar tweeted.

The Centre had, on Wednesday, made petrol and diesel cheaper by Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre respectively, a move which has evoked similar response by many states, mostly the ones ruled by the BJP-led NDA.

