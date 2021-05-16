PIL in SC seeks probe into Chitrakoot jail killings

PIL in SC seeks court-monitored independent inquiry into Chitrakoot jail killings

The plea also sought a direction for probe into all alleged extra-judicial killings that have taken place in UP after March 18, 2017

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • May 16 2021, 18:37 ist
  • updated: May 16 2021, 18:41 ist
Credit: Reuters file photo

A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored independent inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or National Investigation Agency (NIA) into alleged killings of three inmates at Chitrakoot jail in Uttar Pradesh.

The incident took place on May 14, in Chitrakoot Jail of Uttar Pradesh, where it was reported that one undertrial Anshu Dixit from Sitapur opened fire and killed two others. He was also shot dead by the police in a retaliatory fire.

Advocate Anoop Prakash Awasthi, in his plea, also sought a direction for probe into all alleged extra-judicial killings that have taken place in Uttar Pradesh after March 18, 2017, when Yogi Adityanath took over as Chief Minister of the state, saying "the culture of violence promoted in the state militates against the basic notion of very rule of law".

The petition alleged that the Chief Minister has openly promoted the culture of encounters and extra-judicial killings, and went on record to say "Police in UP will now respond to a bullet with a bullet."

The plea cited the killing of Munna Bajrangi who was shot dead in Bagpat Jail of Uttar Pradesh in July, 2018, and Vikas Dubey's encounter in July, 2020 saying there have been several hundred encounters in UP since 2017, which is "not only alarming but equally disturbing".

"The Chief Minister, who is the provincial head of an elected government encroached upon the domain of punishment in sanctioning the taking of life in encounters without following the due process of law," the plea claimed.

The petitioner cited a video circulating in social media, which purportedly showed undertrial Dixit apprehending his killing by the police. "It is further astonishing to find that the two other killed inmates, namely Merajuddin and Mukim Kala, were transferred to Chitrakoot Jail only recently as a part of larger design behind the shootout".

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
Chitrakoot
extra-judicial killings
Supreme Court
Encounter
Vikas Dubey

Related videos

What's Brewing

What is cytokine storm? How it affects Covid patients

What is cytokine storm? How it affects Covid patients

Meet 'cylinder waali bitiya' who helps all with oxygen

Meet 'cylinder waali bitiya' who helps all with oxygen

Cyclone Tauktae: Here's a list of dos and don'ts

Cyclone Tauktae: Here's a list of dos and don'ts

How Left's hammer and sickle lost potency in Bengal

How Left's hammer and sickle lost potency in Bengal

Old foes Djokovic, Nadal to meet in Italian Open final

Old foes Djokovic, Nadal to meet in Italian Open final

Covid-19 crisis: Jolt for ‘Brand Modi’?

Covid-19 crisis: Jolt for ‘Brand Modi’?

Breakwater of Karnataka's rural Covid wave

Breakwater of Karnataka's rural Covid wave

 